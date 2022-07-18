Pain Party Patch 1.0.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9142740 · Last edited 18 July 2022 – 16:19:13 UTC by Wendy

This is the third patch to Party Party, fixing various issues and adding new content.

Additions

Added new level "Gone Golfing" for singleplayer

Added new level "Gone Golfing" for multiplayer

Added new weapon "The honker"

Changes

Re-balanced Pirate Peril. It now has multiple paths so the player doesn't have to wait for the ships to arrive

Re-balanced Hell Hole to be a bit harder, it was too easy before

Added more items on multiple levels

Fixes

Fixed winning fanfare and level music overlapping

Fixed pop-up turret multiplayer desync

Fixed various multiplayer desync issues

Fixed final boss getting stuck in blood wave attack preventing the player from killing the boss

Fixed Hot Hot Hell not spawning fire balls at the end of the level

Known issues

Items sometimes get desynced after throwing/dropping in multiplayer

Screenshot of the new level Gone Golfing



Cheers

Icehelm