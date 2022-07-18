Pain Party Patch 1.0.3.0

This is the third patch to Party Party, fixing various issues and adding new content.
Additions
- Added new level "Gone Golfing" for singleplayer
- Added new level "Gone Golfing" for multiplayer
- Added new weapon "The honker"
Changes
- Re-balanced Pirate Peril. It now has multiple paths so the player doesn't have to wait for the ships to arrive
- Re-balanced Hell Hole to be a bit harder, it was too easy before
- Added more items on multiple levels
Fixes
- Fixed winning fanfare and level music overlapping
- Fixed pop-up turret multiplayer desync
- Fixed various multiplayer desync issues
- Fixed final boss getting stuck in blood wave attack preventing the player from killing the boss
- Fixed Hot Hot Hell not spawning fire balls at the end of the level
Known issues
- Items sometimes get desynced after throwing/dropping in multiplayer
Screenshot of the new level Gone Golfing
Cheers
Icehelm
