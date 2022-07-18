 Skip to content

Pain Party update for 18 July 2022

Pain Party Patch 1.0.3.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the third patch to Party Party, fixing various issues and adding new content.

Additions
  • Added new level "Gone Golfing" for singleplayer
  • Added new level "Gone Golfing" for multiplayer
  • Added new weapon "The honker"

Changes
  • Re-balanced Pirate Peril. It now has multiple paths so the player doesn't have to wait for the ships to arrive
  • Re-balanced Hell Hole to be a bit harder, it was too easy before
  • Added more items on multiple levels
Fixes
  • Fixed winning fanfare and level music overlapping
  • Fixed pop-up turret multiplayer desync
  • Fixed various multiplayer desync issues
  • Fixed final boss getting stuck in blood wave attack preventing the player from killing the boss
  • Fixed Hot Hot Hell not spawning fire balls at the end of the level
Known issues
  • Items sometimes get desynced after throwing/dropping in multiplayer

Screenshot of the new level Gone Golfing

Cheers
Icehelm

