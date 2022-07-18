GDA Updated to v0.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9142726 · Last edited 18 July 2022 – 16:09:24 UTC by Wendy

v0.1.5 introduced a couple bugs that I wanted to squish in Mars Madness before I launch the next minigame since that's still about a month away.

Also, I'm improving some level design skills and I wanted to implement a cool new trick I learned for materials - displacement. The ground in MM should be a little more realistic and have a few topography changes around the arena.

GDA:

Added a title screen when launching the game

MM:

Changed the ground material and added displacement Arena ground topography is slightly more variable



BUG FIXES: