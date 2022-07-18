 Skip to content

Game Dev Arcade update for 18 July 2022

GDA Updated to v0.1.6

v0.1.5 introduced a couple bugs that I wanted to squish in Mars Madness before I launch the next minigame since that's still about a month away.

Also, I'm improving some level design skills and I wanted to implement a cool new trick I learned for materials - displacement. The ground in MM should be a little more realistic and have a few topography changes around the arena.

GDA:

  • Added a title screen when launching the game

MM:

  • Changed the ground material and added displacement

    • Arena ground topography is slightly more variable

BUG FIXES:

  • Modified some collision settings so aiming is smoother

    • Pointer was essentially enabled to collide with the alien's hit box causing some jumping around when continuously aiming at it.

  • Save data should now be properly loading at the beginning of each round

