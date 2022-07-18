GDA Updated to v0.1.6

v0.1.5 introduced a couple bugs that I wanted to squish in Mars Madness before I launch the next minigame since that's still about a month away.
Also, I'm improving some level design skills and I wanted to implement a cool new trick I learned for materials - displacement. The ground in MM should be a little more realistic and have a few topography changes around the arena.
GDA:
- Added a title screen when launching the game
MM:
-
Changed the ground material and added displacement
- Arena ground topography is slightly more variable
BUG FIXES:
-
Modified some collision settings so aiming is smoother
- Pointer was essentially enabled to collide with the alien's hit box causing some jumping around when continuously aiming at it.
-
Save data should now be properly loading at the beginning of each round
Changed files in this update