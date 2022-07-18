Update, Version 20220718



Insurance agents may appear in the Commodity Market, selling life insurance contracts. It's cheaper than the old man in the Beggar Gang's camp.

They can be killed by booby traps. But that does not leave any loots.

New prefix: Fraudster's (Increase money gain from fraud activities.)

It's a generic prefix.

New debug function "Prefixs::debugAll" to check item generation code integrity. (As items are procedurally generated, it's impossible to prove nothing is wrong. A large amount of test data can just find if something is wrong. It's also very time-consuming.)

Fixed a bug that junk vendors in a specific spot may have their junk pile cause graphics issues in the Commodity Market.

Fixed a bug on the "Cruel-Looking" prefix.

在疁城小商品市场，现在可能随机出现保险推销员，贩卖人寿保险合同，售价比丐帮营地的神秘老人便宜。

他们可以用诡雷杀死。但是不会有任何掉落物。

新词缀：诈骗犯的（增加诈骗获得的金额）

这是一个通用词缀。

西的纠错函数Prefixs::debugAll用于验证物品生成代码的安全性。（由于所有这类物品是过程生成。大量的数据无法完全证明代码绝对安全。但是通过大量测试数据去碰撞可以检测到问题的发生。过程非常耗时。）

修复了在疁城小商品市场某个特定位置刷出废品商人时可能导致的垃圾堆和墙面发生图像错误的Bug。

修复了"外貌凶残"词缀上的一个Bug。