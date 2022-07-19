Improve your DLC…with Patch 1.3.3 !!

Salutations folks!!

It has been a little over 2 weeks since the launch of our Cuphead expansion The Delicious Last Course, and we come bearing the tastiest treat of them all…bug fixes!! In seriousness, we want to thank our wonderful Steam Community for the insightful comments and Community threads chronicling your early experiences with DLC. In addition to being humbled by your kind words, we’ve been keeping our ears to the ground and our eyes in the sky (quite the painful separation) to monitor reports of bugs and technical issues.

The result is a delectable patch, fresh out of the oven for PC and Mac, which contains the fixes outlined below:

Revised DLC completion % calculations to better reflect completed progress in the DLC.

Fixed bug which caused DLC’s final boss to get locked into certain animations, preventing proper phase progression.

Fixed bug which caused the Esther Winchester boss to get locked into certain animations, preventing proper phase progression.

Fixed rare bug which caused the Sally Stageplay boss to get locked into certain animations, preventing proper phase progression.

Fixed bug preventing boss title cards from rendering when using EU Spanish language.

Adjusted “Hearty” achievement to unlock more consistently.

Fixed rare bug preventing NPC from giving players coins.

Removed unintended Soul Contract from displaying after defeating the King Dice boss.

Adjusted scoring conditions for “HP” score on result screen to allow for more consistent and clear scoring. Player HP score is now solely calculated based on remaining HP upon completing a fight.

Fixed rare bug which resulted in players losing controller functionality while in Porkrind’s Shop.

Fixed bug causing Super Art II for Ms. Chalice and Cuphead/Mugman to function improperly after the DLC’s final boss phase 1-2 transition.

Fixed other erroneous player states after DLC final boss phase 1-2 transition.

Fixed bug causing Ms. Chalice to remain active in levels despite removing the Astral Cookie charm in post-death equip menu.

Fixed bug allowing player to equip and use other charms while still playing as Ms. Chalice.

Fixed bug causing Ms. Chalice’s jumping parry collision to not function when near ground collision surfaces in some instances.

Fixed minor animation issue with Ms. Chalice during the phase 1-2 transition of The Devil boss.

Fixed bug in King of Games Queen boss fight allowing cannonball to spawn after player dies.

Fixed bug preventing Glumstone’s phase 1 ground spike gnomes from activating for Player 2.

Fixed bug preventing parrying pink moonshine barrel enemies in the Moonshine Mob boss from counting towards “Parry” category for scoring.

Fixed bug allowing players to push Wally Warbles boss completely off screen during Phase 3.

Fixed rare bug preventing proper progression through DLC’s introductory cutscene.

Fixed rare issues with character collision on Inkwell Isle IV map.

Fixed rare issues with character collision on returning to map from certain boss fights.

Fixed rare bug preventing HP from properly carrying over between King Dice encounters.

Fixed bug causing objects parried after defeating a boss to sometimes contribute to the “Parry” category for scoring.

Fixed rare bug causing visual errors on post-death equip menu.

Fixed visual layout of control mapping screen for non-16:9 aspect ratios.

Fixed various typos and misspellings in DLC game credits.

Various audio & SFX tweaks, fixes, and additions.

Various minor animation fixes and tweaks.

As well, we were recently flabbergasted and flummoxed to announce that in just under two weeks after launch, The Delicious Last Course went on to go platinum, selling a million units. We can’t thank you enough for your support, and hope you have a swell day (and a swell battle)!