Summer Update

Thanks again for everyone's patience. Summer is (finally) here! Check out some of the new seasonal cosmetics! Just make sure you don't spend too much time in the sun and get burned!

There's also a beta available for a new game mode: Battle! Using your paintball slingshot, take out all the other gorillas! Last one with any balloons left wins! Note that this is still an early beta, and it is nowhere near done yet. It will be available for a few days, since I mostly want to do some testing and feedback over how well the game mode works, how fun it is, and any tweaks it needs before I finish polishing it. It will only be available for a few days, then I'll take it down again so I can continue working on it.

Known issues with the beta:

-all handheld items except the slingshot are disabled. I'm working on a more elegant system for this.

-you can only change the hand you're holding the slingshot with by pressing the Battle button with different hands. This is going to be worked on. If it doesn't change hands correctly, try restarting

-slingshot doesn't move on other players

-none of the graphics and effects are final