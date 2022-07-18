Patch 1.30

Share · View all patches · Build 9142602 · Last edited 18 July 2022 – 20:39:11 UTC by Wendy

A new vehicle, support for community language packs, and a bunch of improvements and bug fixes!

For community language packs, simply Subscribe to the language pack on Steam Workshop. The language will automatically show up as a choice in game under Settings > Other.

New Features

New vehicle (unlocked when 100th Weekly Challenge goes live)

Support for community language packs via Steam Workshop

Support for plane and boat rotation

Display cost of selected bridge pieces

Hydraulic controller phase changes added to undo stack

Split joint number changes added to undo stack

"Remove All" state for hydraulic controller phases added to save/restore

UI Improvements

Improved selection set movement in Sandbox Mode

Custom shapes now stay on grid when being moved

Handle trying to load modded level when mods not installed

Weekly Challenge UI improvements

Bridge save/load slot name now matches filename and are sorted alphabetically

Tutorials now use current bindings for keypresses mentioned in text

Ignore NaN and Infinity for Sandbox input fields

Bug Fixes

Fixed localization issues with Autosave and Budget slot names

Fixed issue with temp files sometimes not being cleaned up

Fixed issue with not being able to pan if leaving Sandbox while moving event editor

Fixed issue with extra undo steps being added in Sandbox when rotations are made

Fixed issue with vehicle checkpoint and restart phases when undoing in Sandbox

Fixed cost of Springs in tips

Thank you for playing Poly Bridge 2!