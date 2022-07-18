Patch 1.30

A new vehicle, support for community language packs, and a bunch of improvements and bug fixes!
For community language packs, simply Subscribe to the language pack on Steam Workshop. The language will automatically show up as a choice in game under Settings > Other.
New Features
- New vehicle (unlocked when 100th Weekly Challenge goes live)
- Support for community language packs via Steam Workshop
- Support for plane and boat rotation
- Display cost of selected bridge pieces
- Hydraulic controller phase changes added to undo stack
- Split joint number changes added to undo stack
- "Remove All" state for hydraulic controller phases added to save/restore
UI Improvements
- Improved selection set movement in Sandbox Mode
- Custom shapes now stay on grid when being moved
- Handle trying to load modded level when mods not installed
- Weekly Challenge UI improvements
- Bridge save/load slot name now matches filename and are sorted alphabetically
- Tutorials now use current bindings for keypresses mentioned in text
- Ignore NaN and Infinity for Sandbox input fields
Bug Fixes
- Fixed localization issues with Autosave and Budget slot names
- Fixed issue with temp files sometimes not being cleaned up
- Fixed issue with not being able to pan if leaving Sandbox while moving event editor
- Fixed issue with extra undo steps being added in Sandbox when rotations are made
- Fixed issue with vehicle checkpoint and restart phases when undoing in Sandbox
- Fixed cost of Springs in tips
Thank you for playing Poly Bridge 2!
