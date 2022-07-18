 Skip to content

Poly Bridge 2 update for 18 July 2022

Patch 1.30

Patch 1.30

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new vehicle, support for community language packs, and a bunch of improvements and bug fixes!

For community language packs, simply Subscribe to the language pack on Steam Workshop. The language will automatically show up as a choice in game under Settings > Other.

New Features
  • New vehicle (unlocked when 100th Weekly Challenge goes live)
  • Support for community language packs via Steam Workshop
  • Support for plane and boat rotation
  • Display cost of selected bridge pieces
  • Hydraulic controller phase changes added to undo stack
  • Split joint number changes added to undo stack
  • "Remove All" state for hydraulic controller phases added to save/restore
UI Improvements
  • Improved selection set movement in Sandbox Mode
  • Custom shapes now stay on grid when being moved
  • Handle trying to load modded level when mods not installed
  • Weekly Challenge UI improvements
  • Bridge save/load slot name now matches filename and are sorted alphabetically
  • Tutorials now use current bindings for keypresses mentioned in text
  • Ignore NaN and Infinity for Sandbox input fields
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed localization issues with Autosave and Budget slot names
  • Fixed issue with temp files sometimes not being cleaned up
  • Fixed issue with not being able to pan if leaving Sandbox while moving event editor
  • Fixed issue with extra undo steps being added in Sandbox when rotations are made
  • Fixed issue with vehicle checkpoint and restart phases when undoing in Sandbox
  • Fixed cost of Springs in tips

Thank you for playing Poly Bridge 2!

