Version 0.759.2.3

Tiny but important patch out today which fixes the following:
- Fixed icons and health bars getting stuck on the screen causing a myriad of other issues.
- Fixed AI constructed shipyard on Command station not vanishing when destroyed.
Thank you for your continued support and patience while the game is being developed, I would ask that you report problems first before giving the game a thumbs down on Steam as to give me time to address the issue as the game is in continual development and bugs will be fixed.
