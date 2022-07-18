Version 0.759.2.3

Hello Executives,

Tiny but important patch out today which fixes the following:

Fixed icons and health bars getting stuck on the screen causing a myriad of other issues.

Fixed AI constructed shipyard on Command station not vanishing when destroyed.

Thank you for your continued support and patience while the game is being developed, I would ask that you report problems first before giving the game a thumbs down on Steam as to give me time to address the issue as the game is in continual development and bugs will be fixed.

Cheers,

Rob