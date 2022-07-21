Platformers, let's get horn-y: Hell Pie is OUT NOW! 😈

Oi lovers of the pie,

The time has finally come. Yeah, I know, unbelievable but true: Hell Pie is finally released! Nate and Nugget took five years off our lives, brought us a lot of gray hair and wrinkles as deep as the Mariana Trench. But ey, it was damn well worth it!

We're really super happy and proud that you all finally get to swing through Hell Pie yourselves with Nate and Nugget to make sure Satan's birthday pie comes out of the oven on time. Hell Pie is Sluggerfly's third game, but again it was a hell of a ride - I can tell you that. Covid in particular has once again presented a whole new set of challenges for development.

But we did it! Yeah! And hope you all will have a lot of fun with Nate and Nugget. And of course we'd love to hear your feedback on Hell Pie! So check out our Discord channel or post your feedback into the Steam community!

And thank you so much for the ongoing interest and feedback for Hell Pie over the last years. You guys are just awesome, each and everyone of you! ❤️

Have a great time swinging with Nate and Nugget!

Sluggerfly out

https://store.steampowered.com/app/889910/Hell_Pie/