v0.4 - Bugs and Performance Tweaks!

Hello Bringers!

We have spent the last week or so tearing apart the code looking for bugs and performance issues.

Some minor issues, like the cursor being wonky on the Upgrade Screen and some more major issues, like Achievements not working, and missing weapon attacks, etc.

We've also added a few features - mainly the option to change between Windowed, Fullscreen, and Borderless Window Fullscreen, and the option to toggle Damage Numbers on/off (if that's your thing).

Hopefully many of these fixes are things you won't even really notice - but you'll have a better experience in general playing the game.

Moving forward, we think it's time to take a closer look at the general game balance. Enemy stats and level difficulty are all over the place right now, and character talents are, well, not that interesting.

We're going to take some time rebalancing everything for the next Major release - so you might not hear from us for awhile... we'll try to share updates on our progress as we go, but, ultimately, we hope that the game will feel vastly better when we're done!

As always, if you have any feedback, you can drop us an email at [feedback@axolstudio.com](mailto:feedback@axolstudio.com) and let us know! We love to hear from you!

Enjoy 😘