Update 2.5.0

A major Coloring Game 2 update has arrived. This update will not appear in other games of the CG series.

The game core which is responsible for the visualization of the working area has been redesigned completely.

Data buffering optimization has allowed reducing the use of RAM more than twice. The speed of switching between the colors has increased several times. The overall performance has improved.

The saving mechanism has been changed.

The saving mechanism was originally developed for the base game and worked perfectly well with the image sizes that are used in most CG games. With the arrival of CG2, players were given an opportunity to upload their own images, and the program now had to work with dozens of times bigger images comparing to the base game. As a result, when trying to save large images, the app used to get blocked, and users perceived it as an input lag.

Now, however, the saving mechanism is divided into three stages (data formation, data analysis, compression). After each stage is completed, control is passed to the main program which performs user actions. This allows either eliminating the input lag problem or considerably reducing this side effect.

Now you can unlock FPS.

To unlock FPS, you need to add the line to the config.json file:

"fps_unlock":true

Note: during the two months that I spent working on this update I’ve tried to identify as many errors as possible. Unfortunately, the size of the changes introduced to the game code increases the risk of errors which I could have overlooked. I hope for your understanding and kindly ask you to report errors not in the comments below the news but in a separate discussion thread.

Do not forget that very soon the release of Coloring Game: Girls

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1290880/Coloring_Game_Girls/