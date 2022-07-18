v1.0.1: professional translations for Chinese, Korean and Japanese

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We just pushed our first very small patch which mainly fixes some mistakes in translation and some visuals in the Costa Rica level. Don't worry, we'll be tackling many more of the bugs and feedback we've gotten over the past few days in future updates!

Added professional translations for Chinese, Korean and Japanese, we expect these to be a lot better than our previous translations but if you see things you think are wrong please keep letting us know in the translations channel on Discord.

- Fixed up some wonky translations in German, thank you to @thunfischbaum @ReadyPlayer0815 and @Tino for your help with the german translations.