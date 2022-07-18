F1® 22 Joins Steam VR Fest

Virtual Reality is available in F1® 22 for the first time in the series’ history, offering the most immersive way to enjoy the fastest motorsport around.
Here’s a quick look at some VR gameplay:
As part of Steam’s VR Fest, we’ll be streaming some VR content right here on the F1® 22 store page, including some videos from EA Creator Network member, Ham VR, who will detail some of the best settings to use in-game based on your setup.
The following headsets have been tested to work in Virtual Reality on F1® 22. Other headsets may be usable but have not been verified:
- Valve Index
- Oculus Quest 2 + Link Cable
- Oculus Rift S
- HTC Vive
- HTC Vive Cosmos.
F1® 22 is available now and you can pick up the F1® 22 Champions Edition for access to some bonus additional content.
