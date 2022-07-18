Ready or Not PVE Update - Patch 21677

General

Hotel lighting fixes

Gas lighting fixes

Fix players being able to walk through vending machines on gas

Removed Ridgeline and Hospital (We have received enough feedback on these levels and they will return complete later)

Gameplay

Fix bullets not penetrating through limbs

Fix ammunition penetrating through suspects despite being blocked by armour

Fix shotgun ammunition having incorrect penetration and armour durability damage

Fix buckshot having too much spread

Fix excessive camera movement when shot with certain weapons

Incapacitated kill penalty buffed to -200 (was -15)

Damage to neck bone is now considered a headshot instead of a body shot

Multiple crash fixes

AI

New:

Armoured suspects will now react more severely to bullet impacts

Reduced suspect damage tracking time from 5 seconds down to 1 second

Fix AI getting stuck under some beds on Meth

Fix an issue where an arrested AI who were previously in a cover pose would snap back to the cover pose again

Fix a few animation snapping issues related to cover

Fix an issue where suspects taking damage in cover would not play a hit reaction animation

Fix swat AI not looking in the direction they are moving sometimes

Fixed bug causing AI to get stuck arresting

Changes to Suspects reactions when encountering a player

Fixes to arresting animation

UI

Fix supporter only items appearing unlocked for everyone

Localization updates

Weapons/Items/Gear

Removed suppressor socket for Python Revolver

Renamed PFC9 to PC19

Fix the M320 Grenade Launcher sometimes killing the user firing

SFX

New:

Created dedicated modding FMOD bank for the modding wizards

Updated:

Certain glass smashing sounds are now easier to discern which direction they’re coming from

Improve footstep directional audio (especially above / below)

Balance SWAT footstep volume

Breaching shotgun equip SFX changed to be more appropriate

Added feedback when door is unlocked using lockpick gun

Player dirt footstep SFX now easier to hear

Various improvements to reverb

Fixes:

Fix certain door not playing SFX when closed

Fix SWAT footsteps not playing on certain surfaces

Fix NPC footsteps not playing on certain surface

Fix certain explosion having waaaay too much reverb

Fix certain reverb activating a second reverb

Potential fix for certain SFX when entering certain bushes sounding delayed

Potential fix for SWAT shotgun breaches not having pew pew SFX

Club

New:

Added additional diegetic track

Updated:

Additional sound detailing

Bump volumes for certain SFX

Various optimizations

Fast food

Updated:

Certain SFX now sound like they’re coming from the world

General backend improvements to restaurant track

General improvements to ambiance

Fixes:

Fix exterior ambiance firing inside of main restaurant

Hotel (First Floor)

New:

Added additional rumble layer to exterior

Updated:

Place certain SFX in the world for more immersive feel

General improvements to ambiance

Various optimizations

Fixes:

Fix metallic walking sounds on certain surfaces

Fixed certain ambiance popping when looped

Meth

New:

Added cloth wind SFX

Added tunnel pipes SFX

Added police radio SFX

Added diegetic rap SFX

Updated:

General improvements to ambiance (volume, transitions)

Improve how certain sounds react behind walls

Various optimizations

Fix:

Fix plane sound being audible from the tunnels

Potential fix for instances where sounds can drop out

Penthouse

New:

Added crowd SFX

Updated:

General improvements to ambiance (volume, transitions)

Certain sounds are now placed in the world rather than 2D

Port

Updated:

General improvements to ambiance

Various optimizations

Valley

New:

Added cicadas around level

Updated:

Restore exterior SFX (birds / cars now sound like they’re coming from the world!!!)

General improvements to ambiance

Various optimizations

Fixes:

Potential fix for certain interior diegetic song being cut out too much by gunfire

Music

Fast food

New:

Overhaul for Fast Food OST (Certain combat section won’t play for now)

