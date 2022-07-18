Ready or Not PVE Update - Patch 21677

General
- Hotel lighting fixes
- Gas lighting fixes
- Fix players being able to walk through vending machines on gas
- Removed Ridgeline and Hospital (We have received enough feedback on these levels and they will return complete later)
Gameplay
- Fix bullets not penetrating through limbs
- Fix ammunition penetrating through suspects despite being blocked by armour
- Fix shotgun ammunition having incorrect penetration and armour durability damage
- Fix buckshot having too much spread
- Fix excessive camera movement when shot with certain weapons
- Incapacitated kill penalty buffed to -200 (was -15)
- Damage to neck bone is now considered a headshot instead of a body shot
- Multiple crash fixes
AI
New:
- Armoured suspects will now react more severely to bullet impacts
- Reduced suspect damage tracking time from 5 seconds down to 1 second
- Fix AI getting stuck under some beds on Meth
- Fix an issue where an arrested AI who were previously in a cover pose would snap back to the cover pose again
- Fix a few animation snapping issues related to cover
- Fix an issue where suspects taking damage in cover would not play a hit reaction animation
- Fix swat AI not looking in the direction they are moving sometimes
- Fixed bug causing AI to get stuck arresting
- Changes to Suspects reactions when encountering a player
- Fixes to arresting animation
UI
- Fix supporter only items appearing unlocked for everyone
- Localization updates
- Weapons/Items/Gear
- Removed suppressor socket for Python Revolver
- Renamed PFC9 to PC19
- Fix the M320 Grenade Launcher sometimes killing the user firing
SFX
General
New:
- Created dedicated modding FMOD bank for the modding wizards
Updated:
- Certain glass smashing sounds are now easier to discern which direction they’re coming from
- Improve footstep directional audio (especially above / below)
- Balance SWAT footstep volume
- Breaching shotgun equip SFX changed to be more appropriate
- Added feedback when door is unlocked using lockpick gun
- Player dirt footstep SFX now easier to hear
- Various improvements to reverb
Fixes:
- Fix certain door not playing SFX when closed
- Fix SWAT footsteps not playing on certain surfaces
- Fix NPC footsteps not playing on certain surface
- Fix certain explosion having waaaay too much reverb
- Fix certain reverb activating a second reverb
- Potential fix for certain SFX when entering certain bushes sounding delayed
- Potential fix for SWAT shotgun breaches not having pew pew SFX
Club
New:
- Added additional diegetic track
Updated:
- Additional sound detailing
- Bump volumes for certain SFX
- Various optimizations
Fast food
Updated:
- Certain SFX now sound like they’re coming from the world
- General backend improvements to restaurant track
- General improvements to ambiance
Fixes:
- Fix exterior ambiance firing inside of main restaurant
Hotel (First Floor)
New:
- Added additional rumble layer to exterior
Updated:
- Place certain SFX in the world for more immersive feel
- General improvements to ambiance
- Various optimizations
Fixes:
- Fix metallic walking sounds on certain surfaces
- Fixed certain ambiance popping when looped
Meth
New:
- Added cloth wind SFX
- Added tunnel pipes SFX
- Added police radio SFX
- Added diegetic rap SFX
Updated:
- General improvements to ambiance (volume, transitions)
- Improve how certain sounds react behind walls
- Various optimizations
Fix:
- Fix plane sound being audible from the tunnels
- Potential fix for instances where sounds can drop out
Penthouse
New:
- Added crowd SFX
Updated:
- General improvements to ambiance (volume, transitions)
- Certain sounds are now placed in the world rather than 2D
Port
Updated:
- General improvements to ambiance
- Various optimizations
Valley
New:
- Added cicadas around level
Updated:
- Restore exterior SFX (birds / cars now sound like they’re coming from the world!!!)
- General improvements to ambiance
- Various optimizations
Fixes:
- Potential fix for certain interior diegetic song being cut out too much by gunfire
Music
Fast food
New:
- Overhaul for Fast Food OST (Certain combat section won’t play for now)
