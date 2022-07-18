CHALLENGE MODE UPDATE OUT NOW!

Hello Adventurers!

Thanks a lot for all your support throughout this release - we are so humbled by the reception of our game and we continue to gather feedback from our players. This time, as a thank you, we are releasing a brand new UPDATE to the game adding a lot more fun things to experience in Green Hell VR. Check out the full changelog below:

Challenge mode added - interested in a different experience than your run-of-the-mill survival experience, then try the challenges with time limitations as well as special requirements to complete. We have plenty to choose from:

The Campfire (find the special Campfire and light it up)

The Raft (find and build the raft)

The Mighty Camp (build a camp using certain buildings)

The Hunter (collect meat from 13 different animals)

The Fisherman (catch 9 different species of water animals)

The Radio (find and collect a working walkie-talkie)

The Blacksmith ( craft a metal spear and metal armor - one for each limb)

For more information, open the game and choose the Challenge Mode in the Main Menu. Good luck!

Steam Achievements! Want to go Vegan? or maybe become an Iron Man? Then now is the perfect opportunity to try something new and change your playstyle around in Green Hell VR :) You will find some familiar but also new achievements, so check out the Steam page for more information

Left-hand mode added, so you can now choose which hand is controlling the movement and which rotation (Note: if you have set up custom input bindings via Steam, they will no longer work)

Refurbished backpack system:

The hand has a proper pose when aiming at the backpack

Laser from hand is always visible when using the backpack

Just aim the held object at any point on the backpack and release it to add the item to the correct place, as if you were putting it by the shoulder. You can still choose the exact place to store the item when aiming at empty cells.

When you expand your backpack there is a new button to automatically sort items (instead of non interactable tabs)

Sticks and Bamboo sticks now have separate storage limits in the backpack, ten of each instead of ten in total and also the positions of sticks have been improved.

10% bigger backpack

You can change the backpack tab from distance as well as directly with your index finger

The grid is always visible in the backpack

Fixed backpack issue when holding during loading

Added 12hour clock display option

The movement and rotation jitter has been eliminated thus improving the overall optimization of Green Hell VR

Smooth rotation speed has been adjusted.

Added and tweaked some sounds (f.e. Rain, fire, animals)

Added liquid amount display while holding liquid container

The spawn position of ores has been adjusted

Added auto-restart after changing performance mode

Fixed swimming logic

Stability of hands during snap rotation, jumping, crouching, and movements has been fixed.

Fixed item descriptions spinning in some situations

Fixed an issue where the player could not fill bidon using mud filter

Fixed an issue with a floating consume icon when the player dies

A lot of grab points and colliders fixes (f.e. ladders, bowls)

Additional LOD and visual fixes

Players can no longer put fireplaces in crates and boxes.

Fixed some bugs connected with teleporting

Players will no longer be able to transfer the tutorial mask into a different save

Fixed an issue when a player could strip his diving mask underwater

Fixed bugs with arming and spawning traps.

Fixed an issue where player could farm skills on a dead body hanging on a snare trap

Now player can't place a second bandage on an already bandaged wound

Fixed soups color issue

Now players can normally draw water from the ayahuasca cauldron

Fixed weapon holding pitch settings not being applied correctly at game start

Now the player cannot stand up when pressing sprint while crouching

Fixed an issue where an arrow could not be stabbed into a tree

Fixed noninteractable lianes in player proximity after loading the game

Players cannot jump over the gate in the second dream sequence

Water Lilies cannot fall underwater after they spawn

The fire plow should no longer randomly disappear.

Fixed the issue with the interaction between the player's hand and the backpack.

Fixed climbing gear teleport issues

Players will no longer be able to stretch shower plug ropes.

Players will no longer be catapulted while sliding from the slopes

Better sound behavior when a hard object hits a soft object

It is now easier to pick up fish from a stick fish trap

Fixed bug where the player could stand and be underwater and still not be recognized as submerged

Fixed some constructions that could be placed in water

