 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hokko Life update for 22 July 2022

Hokko Life Patch - Bug Fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 9141258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

A new patch is out now - addressing some issues such as delivery requests not being completable, not being able to drop new fish and more!

Patch notes:

  • Fix for delivery requests not being completable.
  • Fix for request stat being incremented twice for every completed request.
  • Fix for not being able to complete multi-produce requests for Oma.
  • Correct Japanese translation for “Show Leaderboard” interaction with Yara.
  • Fixed variants of produce being faded-out on produce selection interaction with Backpack.
  • Fix for being able to drop new fish and them getting stuck in the world.

Enjoy!

Thanks for all your patience as we work on Hokko Life! As always, if you encounter any further issues or have any feedback, please feel free to let us know in our General Discussions or Report a Problem.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/824000/Hokko_Life/

Keep up with all things Hokko! 🌞
Hokko Life Twitter
Hokko Life Facebook
Hokko Life Discord

Changed files in this update

Hokko Life Depot 824001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link