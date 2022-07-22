Hokko Life Patch - Bug Fixes!

Hey folks!

A new patch is out now - addressing some issues such as delivery requests not being completable, not being able to drop new fish and more!

Patch notes:

Fix for delivery requests not being completable.

Fix for request stat being incremented twice for every completed request.

Fix for not being able to complete multi-produce requests for Oma.

Correct Japanese translation for “Show Leaderboard” interaction with Yara.

Fixed variants of produce being faded-out on produce selection interaction with Backpack.

Fix for being able to drop new fish and them getting stuck in the world.

Enjoy!

Thanks for all your patience as we work on Hokko Life! As always, if you encounter any further issues or have any feedback, please feel free to let us know in our General Discussions or Report a Problem.

