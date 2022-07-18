When players reach very high levels of enemies in tournament mode sometimes the game would break. We got a Save Game from one of our players (Hellmai on Discord. Big thanks!") and managed to find and fix the issue.
Gladiator Guild Manager update for 18 July 2022
Tournament Mode High Level Game Breaking Bug Fixed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Gladiator Guild Manager - PC Depot 1043261
- Loading history…
Gladiator Guild Manager - MAC Depot 1043262
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update