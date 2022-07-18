Content update 1.0 is now live!

Hello, islanders!

We’ve just rolled out Island of Aito content update number 1.0

What’s new?

You can now find the island bunny around day 50. You can choose to bring the bunny to live at your shelter. Having the bunny at your shelter won’t cost extra resources but it will have a positive effect on your sanity.

We’ve adjusted the game’s passive game mode to be slightly easier. Choosing to play in passive mode will make the game more relaxing / less hectic.

Added some warning events that will let the player know if the game is about to end.

Added more challenging random events to the random event pool. Some of the new events will have a huge impact on your health points so tread carefully!

Added a new achievement.

Fixed some minor bugs.

Corrected some spelling errors.

Please note that you’ll have to start a new game for most of these changes to take effect.

Other news

We’ve started working on a free DLC for Island of Aito. More information on the DLC and progress will be posted a bit later.

We’ve started planning / working on a second content update to Island of Aito.

As always, if you have any suggestions / ideas about what you’d like to see added to Island of Aito, don’t hesitate to reach out to us in the forums and tell us about it!