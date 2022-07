Share · View all patches · Build 9140891 · Last edited 18 July 2022 – 11:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Hi RockStars,

I fixed 2 small bugs and rebalanced a new feature from the last Perks update.



FIXES

Fixed the hangout action

Fixed the placeholder panel appearing when searching for a label

REBALANCE

"Sex, Drugs and RocknRoll" rebalanced.

Sorry about these bugs that I created with the last big update. I hope you continue enjoying the game.

Best!

K