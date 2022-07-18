Vskin v1.11

Share · View all patches · Build 9140773 · Last edited 18 July 2022 – 11:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Highlights of this update:

Automatic breathing value adjustment

MAC import function optimization

IOS InputKey parameter optimization

In addition, the following issues have been fixed

Fixed the bug that the scroll wheel UI interface scrolls with the camera

Fixed the problem that the parameters will be fixed at the minimum value after the Webcam is re-calibrated

Fixed the problem that the eyeballs are not moving after detecting external settings

Fixed the problem that the part will disappear after the two ends of the parameter are overlapped

