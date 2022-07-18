 Skip to content

V-Skin update for 18 July 2022

Vskin v1.11

Build 9140773 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights of this update:

  • Automatic breathing value adjustment
  • MAC import function optimization
  • IOS InputKey parameter optimization

In addition, the following issues have been fixed

  • Fixed the bug that the scroll wheel UI interface scrolls with the camera
  • Fixed the problem that the parameters will be fixed at the minimum value after the Webcam is re-calibrated
  • Fixed the problem that the eyeballs are not moving after detecting external settings
  • Fixed the problem that the part will disappear after the two ends of the parameter are overlapped

If you have any questions, you can ask them on facebook and twitter:
https://www.facebook.com/QB-Maker-Studio-100179959159741
@qb_makerstudio

