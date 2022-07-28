 Skip to content

Aztlan Uncovered update for 28 July 2022

AZTLAN UNCOVERED RELEASE

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

We have been very happy with all the feedback we received from the Steam Next Fest. We loved hearing everyone's opinion on our game and appreciate it.

Steam achievements have been added to the game, and there's been some bug fixes to finish up.

Unfortunately, we have decided to leave the project as is and focus on other projects.

As such, we decided to release Aztlan Uncovered in the state that it is now.
This does not mean we will never be releasing new content. If there's enough love for the game, we could see to creating some new levels and content.

Play Aztlan Uncovered, unlock all achievements and show us your love on our discord!

Thank you for playing,
Slappy Inc.

