Patch 0.23.0

Forge the Crown to become the Emperor of the Realm!
- Work at a Goldsmith's Desk to add progress towards the completion of the Crown.
- They can be built in Castles/Siege Camps, found under Work Furniture.
- Each Goldsmith will add 1 Crown point every 30 seconds.
- Only Kings/Queens can gain crown progress and can only contribute to his/her own crown progress.
- Goldsmiths do not earn any income, but a big and juicy reward of 2 billion gold coins when you're the first to forge the Crown.
- Upon completion, you'll gain the Emperor title and the entire realm will be reunited under your banner for one whole week.
Phase 1 - Race to complete the forging of the Crown
- In this phase, PvP players should/would want to hinder each other's crown progresses so that they can clinch the huge reward and the benefits of becoming Emperor.
- Crown progresses will be shown in the Diplomacy panel so that you can view each other's progress.
- A Crown leaderboard will show the top three players with the highest crown progresses.
- The first to reach 100% will obtain the reward and gain the title of Emperor and rule over the entire realm.
- Only one player can become the Emperor, every other kingdom will be disbanded and everyone will automatically join the Emperor's Kingdom.
- Everyone's banners and colors will follow the Emperor's.
Phase 2 - Era of Stability, Peace and Taxes to the Emperor
- The Emperor will have a complete enforced rule of the realm for 1 week from the moment he made the Crown.
- Other players will have their King/Queen title downgraded to Prince/Princess, and no one else can form another Kingdom.
- The settlements will still belong to the respective players and they can still build in it, but they won't be able to settle new towns as they cannot be King/Queen.
- Other players will not be able to leave his Kingdom until the enforced rule is over.
- Everyone will have their Crown progress reset to 0 and cannot gain any progress, until the enforced rule is over.
- Everyone else will start paying 20% of their income in taxes to the Emperor.
Phase 3 - The Fall of the Empire
- Once the enforce rule ends, other players can choose to leave his Kingdom and break free to form their own Kingdoms and banner colors again.
- The cycle will restart back to Phase 1 only when the current Emperor is killed, he would lose his Emperor title and everyone can start making progress in their Crowns again.
Changed files in this update