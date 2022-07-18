 Skip to content

Coronation update for 18 July 2022

Patch 0.23.0

Forge the Crown to become the Emperor of the Realm!

  • Work at a Goldsmith's Desk to add progress towards the completion of the Crown.
  • They can be built in Castles/Siege Camps, found under Work Furniture.
  • Each Goldsmith will add 1 Crown point every 30 seconds.
  • Only Kings/Queens can gain crown progress and can only contribute to his/her own crown progress.
  • Goldsmiths do not earn any income, but a big and juicy reward of 2 billion gold coins when you're the first to forge the Crown.
  • Upon completion, you'll gain the Emperor title and the entire realm will be reunited under your banner for one whole week.

Phase 1 - Race to complete the forging of the Crown

  • In this phase, PvP players should/would want to hinder each other's crown progresses so that they can clinch the huge reward and the benefits of becoming Emperor.
  • Crown progresses will be shown in the Diplomacy panel so that you can view each other's progress.
  • A Crown leaderboard will show the top three players with the highest crown progresses.
  • The first to reach 100% will obtain the reward and gain the title of Emperor and rule over the entire realm.
  • Only one player can become the Emperor, every other kingdom will be disbanded and everyone will automatically join the Emperor's Kingdom.
  • Everyone's banners and colors will follow the Emperor's.

Phase 2 - Era of Stability, Peace and Taxes to the Emperor

  • The Emperor will have a complete enforced rule of the realm for 1 week from the moment he made the Crown.
  • Other players will have their King/Queen title downgraded to Prince/Princess, and no one else can form another Kingdom.
  • The settlements will still belong to the respective players and they can still build in it, but they won't be able to settle new towns as they cannot be King/Queen.
  • Other players will not be able to leave his Kingdom until the enforced rule is over.
  • Everyone will have their Crown progress reset to 0 and cannot gain any progress, until the enforced rule is over.
  • Everyone else will start paying 20% of their income in taxes to the Emperor.

Phase 3 - The Fall of the Empire

  • Once the enforce rule ends, other players can choose to leave his Kingdom and break free to form their own Kingdoms and banner colors again.
  • The cycle will restart back to Phase 1 only when the current Emperor is killed, he would lose his Emperor title and everyone can start making progress in their Crowns again.

