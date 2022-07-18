Patch 0.23.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9140668 · Last edited 18 July 2022 – 11:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Forge the Crown to become the Emperor of the Realm!

Work at a Goldsmith's Desk to add progress towards the completion of the Crown.

They can be built in Castles/Siege Camps, found under Work Furniture.

Each Goldsmith will add 1 Crown point every 30 seconds.

Only Kings/Queens can gain crown progress and can only contribute to his/her own crown progress.

Goldsmiths do not earn any income, but a big and juicy reward of 2 billion gold coins when you're the first to forge the Crown.

when you're the first to forge the Crown. Upon completion, you'll gain the Emperor title and the entire realm will be reunited under your banner for one whole week.

Phase 1 - Race to complete the forging of the Crown

In this phase, PvP players should/would want to hinder each other's crown progresses so that they can clinch the huge reward and the benefits of becoming Emperor.

Crown progresses will be shown in the Diplomacy panel so that you can view each other's progress.

A Crown leaderboard will show the top three players with the highest crown progresses.

The first to reach 100% will obtain the reward and gain the title of Emperor and rule over the entire realm.

Only one player can become the Emperor, every other kingdom will be disbanded and everyone will automatically join the Emperor's Kingdom.

Everyone's banners and colors will follow the Emperor's.

Phase 2 - Era of Stability, Peace and Taxes to the Emperor

The Emperor will have a complete enforced rule of the realm for 1 week from the moment he made the Crown.

Other players will have their King/Queen title downgraded to Prince/Princess, and no one else can form another Kingdom.

The settlements will still belong to the respective players and they can still build in it, but they won't be able to settle new towns as they cannot be King/Queen.

Other players will not be able to leave his Kingdom until the enforced rule is over.

Everyone will have their Crown progress reset to 0 and cannot gain any progress, until the enforced rule is over.

Everyone else will start paying 20% of their income in taxes to the Emperor.

Phase 3 - The Fall of the Empire