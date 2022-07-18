A new patch is here! Just like the community items

Monday. Happy Stray release week everyone! 🐈

In anticipation of a major update aimed at improving AI and control (which is still in the works), we decided to please you with a small Necrosmith patch. Make sure you have the latest (1.0.0.211) version of the game!

List of changes:

Added blueprints sorting in the tower upgrades tab – now the maxed out upgrades will be at the end of the list

Fixed a bug preventing the “The Western Book of the Dead” achievement obtaining and added a retroactive check of the collected relics – if you fulfilled the conditions earlier and did not receive the achievement, just enter the menu room again and you should be good to go

Fixed the mechanoids drop from the upgraded table – before that only simple body parts were dropping due to an error

Fixed an issue with no damage from the acid fog spell

Fixed the lizard grenade work – before that it dealt damage 5 times, now only 1

Fixed the animation of the hammer and VFX when opening portals and drawing runes – before that they played on top of each other

Various localization fixes

We’ve also prepared and released Steam Community Items for you: 4 profile backgrounds, 5 emoticons and 6 trading cards that can be crafted into badges. Check them out here.







Our marketing lads also told us that we need to add something developer-ish (kinda? sorta?) to show that we definitely did not forget about the upcoming AI and control patch, so here we are. We know you're looking forward to this update as much as we do, and we promise to deliver it very soon!

Thank you for your attention and patience, we continue to work to make Necrosmith even better! Looking forward to your feedback and reviews 💀💙😼