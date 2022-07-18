DEVLOGS #3 | 0.0.0.2

We welcome you!

A little bit about the main thing: The other day, our studio merged with the general holding Mad Games Company, so there is now a new developer on the store's pages.

For our game STAY ALIVE, an update has been released in which new content has appeared, and it has also made our game more convenient and improved the stability of work.

And what we added, let's analyze:

We have added:

The opportunity to visit the game location "Mysterious Island", where the storyline will unfold;

Reworked the sound, but this system will change

Updated the tower model and added more realistic weather conditions

Improved the optimization of the project, now it works more stable

And also:

4 Story documents about upcoming monsters

An interactive newspaper that can help you understand the plot.

All this you can find in the game STAY ALIVE

Further only better)

In the next update, we plan to:

Add activity to the "Mysterious Island" location

Add monsters and fauna

Add elementary functions to any survival game

P.S.

During the release of the update, we noticed that sometimes the mouse in the game falls off, while the solution is this - press ESC (you will be thrown into the pause menu), and then click continue and that's it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1917870/STAY_ALIVE/

Useful information:

You can get acquainted with all the updates in the game in our communities and on steam in the news section.

We are at DISCORD

Our forum in Steam