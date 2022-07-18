-Fixed bug where player was falling through the airship and boat when they were traveling too fast.
-Fixed Scaling bug with weapons
-Fixed bug that, when you would mount, it would increase the scale of the player slightly until the player was huge.
Realm Of Cubes update for 18 July 2022
Bug Fixes July 18th, 2022
-Fixed bug where player was falling through the airship and boat when they were traveling too fast.
