Realm Of Cubes update for 18 July 2022

Bug Fixes July 18th, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed bug where player was falling through the airship and boat when they were traveling too fast.
-Fixed Scaling bug with weapons
-Fixed bug that, when you would mount, it would increase the scale of the player slightly until the player was huge.

