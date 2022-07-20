Patch v1.6.0

Hey everyone!

We've got another big update for you all today! We've added an overview of the production chains, that for the first time also shows cycle times so you can really optimize your colony! You'll also find additional updates, such as workers no longer showing that they're starving while already on their way to get food, and some updates to the tutorial. Hopefully you all find these updates useful and enhancing to your gameplay experience!

Tom

New features:

The management panel now contains a new tab “Production chains” that shows detailed numbers (including job times and expected walking overhead) for each step in the production chain.

For example, when selecting “Bread” you will see that you need a Wheat Farm, Mill and Bakery, and how much goods every step requires/produces per time interval.

This can help players balance their production.

Gameplay changes:

Workers that are already on their way to the market will no longer show a 'starving' alert. They can still die if they don’t reach the market in time, but the ‘starving’ alert was just too annoying in most cases.

Bug fixes:

Fixed incorrect ledger issue, where even for a positive surplus the number would appear in bold and red color.

Opening the main menu while the tutorial is displaying the “Go to [market]” button, no longer shows that button on top of the main menu.

Closing the menu while the game was already paused, will no longer unpause the game.

It’s once again possible to build a Pig pen in a tier III Slaughterhouse. This broke in v1.5.0 when Pig pens were made optional in tier III.

Tooltips when hovering for example the Zone-menu button no longer disappear while you’re still hovering the button.

On Hard difficulty disasters will now trigger more frequently. Due to a typo they triggered very infrequently compared to Medium difficulty.

Trying to zone a Vineyard on an island without the Grapes fertility now shows an error while zoning.

Creating a new trade route no longer briefly shows a notification that 'trade route has no ships'.

Stockpiles that have the advanced setting 'limit pickups to ships' enabled will no longer allow workers that happen to stand on the same tile to pick up the goods regardless of the setting.

A disaster (such as fire) destroying a wall no longer triggers the ‘auto-zone-expand’ feature. Players typically want to rebuild the zone as it was and having the zone auto-expanded makes it more difficult since the ‘foundation-quick-build’ feature can no longer be used in that case.

Grape vine trellises are now correctly treated with respect to their cooldowns, meaning that they'll reset their cooldown after being harvested, which wasn't happening properly.

Sprinklers that are already built before the connecting pipes to a functioning irrigation network are laid, will now correctly inform the crops within range of their watered status.

Resolved the ‘job’ section in the contextual panel sometimes showing incorrect information. Previously a single script was used for different types of jobs (character with a job, zone repair job, construction job), which led to some bugs where the panel was incorrectly updated.

While building a sprinkler in a farm the tooltip no longer shows 'Sprinkler not needed in Wheat Farm'.

Fire no longer destroys underground pipes.

Look & feel:

Expected research duration is no longer shown, since it was very inaccurate and not really being used by players.

The ‘Remove floor’ button now shows a floor, instead of a door. Let’s just say that’s a remnant from a long time ago…

Going back to the main menu now shows a quick loading indicator.

The tutorial now contains an extra step to explain how stockpiles can be used to strategically make resource deposits across your island.

If a harbor zone has multiple piers, ships on a trade route will now choose one randomly. Since ships don’t block each other this can be considered a purely aesthetic change.

Sprite artifacts (especially when zooming out) should now display a lot less frequently.

Fixed translation issue in Dutch where the ‘costs pressure’ text wasn’t displayed correctly.

Animals will now also walk to tiles that have objects on them during idle movement.

Quality of life:

Farms will now show a suggestion that they should be split to maintain worker efficiency when players make a huge farm. Walking distances become a lot larger, which significantly decreases worker efficiency.

Performance:

Slightly optimized save game file size after all islands have been discovered.

Improved the performance of the User Interface, specifically the Management panels and the contextual panel when opening a Zone/Worker/Object/…

Although this is on a millisecond scale, we’ve seen changes of 30-70% in opening the panel that all players will benefit from.

A lot of the opening time is spent on calculating the size of layout components so we decided to decrease the usage of those a lot. Sadly it isn’t possible to calculate these layout components asynchronously (or at least we didn’t figure it out.. ;-)). That means that when you open for example the Research panel, you could notice a slight frame freeze.

Since this was especially annoying for players with less powerful hardware we decided to address this.