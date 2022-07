Share · View all patches · Build 9140226 · Last edited 18 July 2022 – 09:09:25 UTC by Wendy

[Version3.2.4]

Building Props

I added Props about the building.

Since presets for props can cause app size bloat, I only added low-poly ones this time.

In the future, I plan to add DLC to expand presets by theme, such as schools and offices.

Random image background from Unsplash

I implemented a function to get a random image from Unsplash and set it as the background image.