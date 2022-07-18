Update 0.9.5

The journey continues! The Controller now is equipped with the Mercury energy gun that allows to charge and discharge all energy demanding systems, including doors for manual access. The new challenges become active on the world map. Now you can face new levels full of electric devices and laboratories with dangerous prototypes. This research lab has a new form of energy control system implemented for important access points and defenses. Program robot for assistance when required and navigate further to the small assembly shop. Be aware! The lab has an experimental defense system!