【Food Girls - Bubbles' Drink Stand】Official Version
Greeting consultants, 【Food Girls - Bubbles' Drink Stand】will be officially launched out of Early Access on July 19.
Much appreciate to consultants who support Bubbles in early access, new contents and adjustments are listed below.
New Contents
- Added blush effect for Bubbles.
- Added new items in Bapu's store.
- Bubbles has new clothes to change now.
- Added some new sound effects.
Adjustments
- 【VR】Adjusted hand position.
- 【VR】Adjusted teleportion effects.
- 【VR】Fixed customer ignoring completed drink on platform.
- Overall price has been reduced in Bapu's store.
- Changed graphic effects.
Changed files in this update