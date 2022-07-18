Another Chapter 3 Ship Complete!

It's time for another level release! Today's featured combatant is the Military Miner, a close-range fighter that just wants to eat every asteroid in sight. This update also adds in a new resource that only drops from killed military ships alongside multiple bug fixes! Full details below.

Gameplay

Added the Military Miner

Updated the core Military logic to better determine targets and avoid unfairly targeting the player

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where the tier two mining drone wouldn't deliver its mined goods to the player

Fixed issue where military ships would occasionally fail to spawn

Fixed issue with pickups lagging too far behind the player when delivered by the mining drone

Fixed multiple display issues with the tier two shop

Next week we'll be introducing the Military Hauler in addition to the last level before the first boss for the military faction. Our goal is still a final release in August.