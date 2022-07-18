Version 1.2.5 Hotfix

A first little patch to address some of the issues players have pointed out and that have appeared in our crash / bug tracking via your submissions.

V1.2.5 Game Fixes

Fixed crash in tutorials when trying to pin riders

Fixed occasional crash when loading into the campaign hub

Fixed rider tooltip showing inf% and nan% when rider is fully levelled

Fixed Campaign hub not showing correct Jerseys while tutorial was active

Fixed career hub buttons selected issue returning from finance and team setup screens

Fixed player jerseys being changeable after game start (later will be changeable in preseason)

Fixed several tooltips

Made team rankings panel in race summary to be mouse wheel scrollable

V1.2.5 Editor Fixes

Fixed tooltips displaying wrong language names

Fixed notification panel to show text from the top, not the middle

Added a prompt that the 'Save Game' button has worked

Error catching on button to output a log file whenever the save would fail

Intro splash screen now shows for the correct amount of time

This week we will continue hotfixing any issues that arise and if time permits add a few more little features that didn't quite make the cut before! We hope you're enjoying your time with 1.2 so far. :)

Cheers!