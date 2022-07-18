Version 1.2.5 Hotfix

A first little patch to address some of the issues players have pointed out and that have appeared in our crash / bug tracking via your submissions.
V1.2.5 Game Fixes
- Fixed crash in tutorials when trying to pin riders
- Fixed occasional crash when loading into the campaign hub
- Fixed rider tooltip showing inf% and nan% when rider is fully levelled
- Fixed Campaign hub not showing correct Jerseys while tutorial was active
- Fixed career hub buttons selected issue returning from finance and team setup screens
- Fixed player jerseys being changeable after game start (later will be changeable in preseason)
- Fixed several tooltips
- Made team rankings panel in race summary to be mouse wheel scrollable
V1.2.5 Editor Fixes
- Fixed tooltips displaying wrong language names
- Fixed notification panel to show text from the top, not the middle
- Added a prompt that the 'Save Game' button has worked
- Error catching on button to output a log file whenever the save would fail
- Intro splash screen now shows for the correct amount of time
This week we will continue hotfixing any issues that arise and if time permits add a few more little features that didn't quite make the cut before! We hope you're enjoying your time with 1.2 so far. :)
Cheers!
