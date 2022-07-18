 Skip to content

The Cyclist: Tactics update for 18 July 2022

Version 1.2.5 Hotfix

The Cyclist: Tactics update for 18 July 2022

Version 1.2.5 Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A first little patch to address some of the issues players have pointed out and that have appeared in our crash / bug tracking via your submissions.

V1.2.5 Game Fixes
  • Fixed crash in tutorials when trying to pin riders
  • Fixed occasional crash when loading into the campaign hub
  • Fixed rider tooltip showing inf% and nan% when rider is fully levelled
  • Fixed Campaign hub not showing correct Jerseys while tutorial was active
  • Fixed career hub buttons selected issue returning from finance and team setup screens
  • Fixed player jerseys being changeable after game start (later will be changeable in preseason)
  • Fixed several tooltips
  • Made team rankings panel in race summary to be mouse wheel scrollable
V1.2.5 Editor Fixes
  • Fixed tooltips displaying wrong language names
  • Fixed notification panel to show text from the top, not the middle
  • Added a prompt that the 'Save Game' button has worked
  • Error catching on button to output a log file whenever the save would fail
  • Intro splash screen now shows for the correct amount of time

This week we will continue hotfixing any issues that arise and if time permits add a few more little features that didn't quite make the cut before! We hope you're enjoying your time with 1.2 so far. :)

Cheers!

