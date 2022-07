Acclimate V0.7.6

Release Notes

KNOWN ISSUES

• SHADOWS MISSING IN BUILDINGS

• ANIMATIONS NOT SYNCED

• FOOTSTEP SOUNDS PLAY TWICE

• PLAYER CAN RUN THROUGH COLLIDERS

• LOAD GAME DOES NOT DISPLAY CANNOT LOAD WHEN NO SAVE IS FOUND

• FPS ISSUES

• OCEAN CLIPPING WHEN IN WATER

CHANGES & FIXES

• TUNNELS NO LONGER APPEAR TO BE BLOCKED

• ADDED MORE CARS AND TREES

• MADE MORE BUILDINGS ACCESSABLE TO THE PLAYER

• FIXED TERRAIN RENDER LAG

• UPDATED BUILDINGS

• FIXED LIGHT FLICKERING

• FIXED A GLITCH THAT OCCURRED WHEN WALING UP OR DOWN SLOPES

• FIXED AN ISSUE WHERE PLAYER WOULD WALK UP BUILDINGS

• ADDED MORE TREES AND GRASS

• FPS INPROVEMENTS

• TERRAIN IMPROVEMENTS

• IMPROVED THE LOOK OF MORE POI’S

• REDUCED THE RATE AT WHICH STAMINA DECREASES

• ADDED MORE POI’S

• ADDED MORE ANIMALS

• ADDED MORE ZOMBIES

• CHARACTER NOW HAS THE ABILITY TO SWIM

• MADE DAYS LONGER

• FIXED AN ERROR WHERE UPON RETURNING TO THE MAIN MENU THE PLAYER WOULD NOT BE ABLE TO CLICK ON ANYTHING

• FIXED ARTIFACTING CAUSED BY WATER

PACKAGE UPDATES

• UPGRADED TO NATURE SHADERS 2021

• UPGRADED TO REALISTIC MEADOW 2021

• WEATHER MAKER