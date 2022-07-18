Video Game Fables - Patch notes v1.0.1.b2 (7/18/2022)

Hello friends! I hope you're all having a good time with Video Game Fables. Thank you so much for buying the game. I've released a small update that addresses a few issues and adds a few new things.

WHAT'S NEW?

You can now transfer save data from the demo to the full version. If you have save data from the demo, it will prompt you (only one time!) when you start the full version of the game and ask if you would like to transfer data from the demo. Everyone will get this prompt once, even if you've been playing the full version, if you have demo save data.

Don't worry, it's set up in a way that it should not overwrite any existing data in the full version, it will merely insert demo save data into empty slots in the full version. Feel free to decline the transfer if you're not comfortable with that.

WHAT'S BEEN CHANGED?

Added some coins to a section in the final area to make it more obvious that you can climb a certain wall.

Added logo design credits to the end credits (https://twitter.com/Yomigammy).

Clarified weapon type descriptions in the party menu and added more detailed info (i.e. adding actual CRIT % chance increase on the boomerang description instead of a vague "increases chance").

Minor dialog changes.

Gave every monster loot item a use in skill / skill mod crafting: Deadron Bark - Vampiric Energy (Σ mod) Heck Snek Spike - Anti-Antidote (Δ mod) Freezle Chunk - Crystal Shard (α mod) Balloon Golem Balloon - Airship (Ω mod) Hatchy Egg Shell - Chef's Special (Ω mod) Nuphar Mustache - Gator Monument (Ω mod) Nymphaea Flower - Comet Splash (Ω mod) Tadpole Bone - Throne Stomp (Ω mod)

Changed a few skill mod crafting recipes: Crit Tax (β mod) now requires Strong Monster Essence Innkeeper (β mod) now requires Strong Monster Essence Shake Down (Δ mod) now requires Strong Monster Essence Vine Bind (Σ mod) now requires Mighty Monster Essence



WHAT'S BEEN FIXED?

Resolved an issue where you could get stuck when falling off some platforms and permanently lock your game in the "autumn puzzle."

Resolved an issue where some people were having trouble getting into the inn.

WHAT'S STILL BROKEN?

There is a spooky issue that sometimes occurs in the "house dungeon" that initially feels like a soft lock of progression. Check out the details here and what to do about it:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1577690/discussions/2/3466099883224800886/

Don't forget to help Video Game Fables grow with these steps:

Leave a review

Tell your friends

Post about it on social media

Tell influencers / streamers / content creators about it

Thanks!

~Matt