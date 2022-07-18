Patch 1.07 - Weapons, Projects & AI



Gen'l,

​Patch 1.07 is out! The main changes include new weapons, projects, AI updates, an updated manual and a modding tool:

Gatling and Coffee Mill (or Agar) guns for the Union, and 1-pdr Williams gun for the CSA, are rapid-firing short-range weapons with also a considerable impact on morale on the receiving end.

Machineguns (Union) and Confederate Guns (CSA) projects allow production of these weapons and the 12-pdr Iron Napoleon.

Four new military reform projects for both sides, that simulate the gradual development of tactics during the early war: Artillery Reform, Cavalry Reform I-II, Supply Reform.

The released modding tool (Excel) is found in the game's install folder, under \ModdingTool\, and allows players to modify and export many of the game's data files, and even create their own custom scenarios.

For the full list of changes, see the patch notes here:

Patch Notes 1.07

The game’s manual has also been updated to include instructions for all the new or changed features.

Please note, that old saves will work with this patch, but due to the new projects, you will experience some changes. Starting a new campaign after installing this patch is recommended.

Cheers,

The Grand Tactician Team