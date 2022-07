The CrashCourse Challenge You Speed Your Way down Abusive 30,20,10 Second Race Tracks With Destructible Super cars In Hopes of Getting Past Obstacles to Make it to the Finish Line Before Your times Up

Features

Addictive Gameplay

Changeable Vehicle Behavior types -Racing, Drifting, Aggressive, Off-road Etc,

50+ Obstacle Courses Levels

15+ Destructible Cars

Realistic Car Driving System

Realistic Car Physics

Challenging Obstacles

Cinematic Camera Modes

Fps And TPS Povs

Very Challenging Levels

Are You Up For The Challenge ?

A Game of lols, Angry ,and Rage Quits Where Only the Best Will Survive.

Where failing will make you Ask Yourself How.....

Do it to Prove how Gangsta You Are