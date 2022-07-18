 Skip to content

DSY: Don't Shoot Yourself update for 18 July 2022

Round 2 - Trying to fix the level 12 bug.

Build 9139311 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I just tried to change the code again to be correct. I'm not sure why it didn't go through the first time. Please let me know if this fixes it.

