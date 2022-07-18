If you were feeling sick while playing the game because of too much blur, you can now turn off motion blur for less stress on your eyes! There was also an error with the Mac version of the game that we fixed.
Nova Slash: Unparalleled Power update for 18 July 2022
Motion Blur OPTIONAL and fix Mac build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
