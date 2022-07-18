 Skip to content

Nova Slash: Unparalleled Power update for 18 July 2022

Motion Blur OPTIONAL and fix Mac build

Share · View all patches · Build 9138937 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you were feeling sick while playing the game because of too much blur, you can now turn off motion blur for less stress on your eyes! There was also an error with the Mac version of the game that we fixed.

