Server netcode optimized for more concurrent users!

222: Early Access 0.12.59 - July 17, 2022 10:45 PM EST

• Focused on making client-side adjustments to help with the server-side load that is causing the server to explode into flames. The primary focus right now is making adjustments to allow the server to support more concurrent players. This involves rigorous tightening up the net code. Now let's get this bad boy to 1,000 concurrent users 👏