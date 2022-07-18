v7.8c - July 17th, 2022
-In Quickplay, added 1 star to the score reduction limit on Shiny battles
-Added the option to toggle focus mode rather than hold the button
-Bug Fix: Some Ultra Quickplay medals were not counting in the completion screen
-Fixed a crash in the Quickplay menu that can happen after navigating Check Heart sub menus in specific ways
v7.8c - July 17th, 2022
