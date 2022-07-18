Update 56 I hate shielded eradication

Couple of balance tweaks. Some very important crash fixes. And a couple of quality of life fixes on some story bosses.
As always, anyone on version 56 will not be able to play with people on previous version. Get your friends on version 56. And if you're on version 55 wondering where everyone is, they're on version 56.
- Unique trinket greed changed to effect miracle for priestess and fixed.
- Unique knight armor Avenging Shield tooltip clarified.
- Acid zombie detonation damage reduced.
- Fixed a rare issue where certain projectiles like cataclysm orbs would linger and sit on top of people.
- Fixed a rare crash.
- Shielded spell of Eradication cooldown increased significantly, shield amount reduced by 50% , chance to show up on bosses reduced by 60% and removed from all story bosses. Damage has been increased.
- Warp mastery buff duration changed from 10 seconds to 4 seconds.
- Cataclysm orb windup time increased by 1 second.
- Increased the number of Fire Pillars spawning from boss ability Fire Pillars.
- Rogue Lucky Find talent odds increased by 50%.
- Pilfer potion demonsblood potion chance increased by 25%
- Pilfer potion chance to get a default potion reduced.
- Bosses that were too small before are now bigger.
- Rogue quest “The Big One” special ability less annoying.
- No longer be able to peek paragon talents by switching characters with paragon talents open
- Dragon spellcasting animation is now purple/pink to make it much more obvious he is casting a spell that can be interrupted.
- Rogue find weakness damage buffed by 10%.
- Rogue exploit weakness damage buffed by 5%.
- Knight slash damage buffed by 5%.
- Miracle now teleports revived players to the Priestess to make it more obvious you’ve been revived.
- Blood carver tooltip fixed.
- Martyr now has a minimum cooldown of 6.5 seconds.
- Big cube big pet crumbling increased by 50%.
