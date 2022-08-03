 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kokoro Clover Season1 update for 3 August 2022

Kokoro Clover Season 1 is now available! Bundle discount for those who purchased

Share · View all patches · Build 9138589 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Kokoro Clover Season 1 is finally available!
Join our hero, Treffy, on an exciting and wonderful adventure!

We are having a launch sale for the first week after the distribution!
Please take advantage of this opportunity to purchase the game.

【For those who have purchased the previous titles (Part1 and Part2)】
We are pleased to announce that Kokoro Clover Season 1 has been further enhanced based on Part 1 and Part 2.
To the fans who supported us until the completion of Season 1, we are offering a bundle of the past works.
We have set the price of Kokoro Clover Season 1 as a bundle to make it even easier for you to purchase.

Please use the bundle to make your purchase.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link