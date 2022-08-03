Kokoro Clover Season 1 is now available! Bundle discount for those who purchased

Kokoro Clover Season 1 is finally available!

Join our hero, Treffy, on an exciting and wonderful adventure!

We are having a launch sale for the first week after the distribution!

Please take advantage of this opportunity to purchase the game.

【For those who have purchased the previous titles (Part1 and Part2)】

We are pleased to announce that Kokoro Clover Season 1 has been further enhanced based on Part 1 and Part 2.

To the fans who supported us until the completion of Season 1, we are offering a bundle of the past works.

We have set the price of Kokoro Clover Season 1 as a bundle to make it even easier for you to purchase.

Please use the bundle to make your purchase.