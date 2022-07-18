Update 0.7.9.4 - HTC Vive Support and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 9138466 · Last edited 18 July 2022 – 00:26:07 UTC by Wendy

Update: 07/16/2022

Hello! Our first content update is here, just in time for Steam VR Fest 2022! Now is a great time to pick up (or re-pick-up) The Callisto!

Know what's cool? Seeing all the little secrets people are finding. There's so many tiny details in the world that really require you to investigate. Nearly every locked door can be opened somehow, but figuring out exactly how can be quite a challenge. Believe it or not: there's an achievement for collecting every single collectible lore. And no one has gotten it yet. Do you want to be the first?

FEATURES (The good stuff)

HTC Vive Support : Hooray! The Callisto now officially supports HTC VIVE. Several controls will change their bindings automatically if the game detects a VIVE Wand.

: Hooray! The Callisto now officially supports HTC VIVE. Several controls will change their bindings automatically if the game detects a VIVE Wand. New assets and props : new sciencey and technical props have been added to the game, adding to the diversity of environments and improve the visual appeal of a hotel that is obviously a front for criminal activity. Some more personal props have been added to guest rooms as well.

: new sciencey and technical props have been added to the game, adding to the diversity of environments and improve the visual appeal of a hotel that is obviously a front for criminal activity. Some more personal props have been added to guest rooms as well. New Conversations: More conversations between REGAC, the Inspector, and the suspects have been added, expanding the intrigue and web of lies surrounding the hotel's murders.

CHANGES (This is just the start)

The R.I.T. device and hacking buttons have been switched for player comfort. Pull the trigger to open the R.I.T. screen, and press the right "B" Button to hack (or click right touchpad if on VIVE).

Some environments have been rearranged, recolored, or otherwise modified visually to help players get lost less often. In addition, labels have been added to many doors. Finally, a map of the upper levels has been added to a reception desk in the cafe.

The GWEN! song "cosmic_ocean" is now 75% more stuck in my head

Additional captions have been added for important sounds.

Voices have been normalized better so they are more audible, particularly during intense music.

Grabbable objects have had their grab behavior and grab points overhauled to make grabbing and holding objects seem more natural.

Modified spatialized sounds on several objects.

Moved the location of some credits and labels for Aesthetics

F.R.E.D.'s spoken lines are 200% louder.

Updated some graphics and textures with new text & animations—make sure to check out the screen saver in the coffee shop!

BUG FIXES (We called an exterminator)

Fixed a bug where the Conference area from the lower south hallway would not load.

Fixed a problem where teleportation movement would not trigger loading of different sections of the map.

News recording at the beginning should no longer interrupt the opening puzzle sequence.

Fixed some collision/validity issues with teleport movement.

Grounded Check is now more consistent.

Fixed some light mapping and occlusion issues.

Grabbable objects should no longer collide with the hand holding them.

Coffee cup in the Upper Halls should no longer fall through the world.

Fixed a bug where trying to exit the lift while it was in motion would trap you—which, while definitely a creepy addition, was not intentional.

Maintenance fire should no longer spontaneously reignite. (We blame Morley)

Fixed several bugs which prevented specific case missions from advancing.

Left another dish of food out for Wesley, in hopes that he shows up

TECHNICAL CHANGES (if you're super geeky about this kind of thing)