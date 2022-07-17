1.2.10 Release

Gameplay:

-Jasmine can now use her new toy in Chapter 3.

-Red Potions: Now give +2 instead of +1.

-Shooting Marx' Railgun no longer costs SP.

-Sir Hennryk: Axe throw now deals critical damage (+2) when it hits the head first.

Bugfixes:

-Fixed some typos.

-Fixed that some buffs did not get correctly applied (I called "return" during a for loop, shame on me). Mostly noticeable for potions.

-Fixed Defiant Stickbugs Laser Attack only hitting 1 character.

-Fixed Johanna getting Alp after defeating Nimarus (legacy code, she can't use it anyway).