The Corpsmen update for 17 July 2022

Hotfix 7.35

Just a quick hotfix, mainly to deal with cards in the hand occasionally becoming temporarily unresponsive.

Out For Blood has also been nerfed, with the base card starting with consume, due to an infinite damage loop you can enact given the requisite cards and upgrades. For existing cards with consume upgrades, you can choose new upgrades for them.

Update Log:

  • Unresponsive Card in Hand bug fixed
  • Out For Blood now has consume, retroactive changes to saves
  • Fixed all monster sfx to be controlled by sfx volume control
  • Minor spider leg animation fix

