(Virus_); - level_editor_test1

Welcome everyone! It's time for more testing! Today, we're launching the first test for the Level Editor! Currently, this test will be available to everyone who already signed up for the beta, but once we move on to a more stable build, we will open the doors for more players to come in and try the game out!

Until next time! Enjoy the new build!~

-Jessica

Patch Notes

New

Level Editor

In this brand new mode, players can now design, play, and share their own levels!

Enemies :

Splitter Blaster :

Splitter Blasters add a whole new spin on the blaster enemy type! Splitters are much more dangerous than normal Blasters, and can take your health away quickly if not careful! Health : 20 Maximum iFrames : 1s Time to Lock on : 1.5s Time to Unlock : 2.5s Points Rewarded : 30 Time between attacks : 1.8s Detection Range : 11m Projectile : Damage : 20 Velocity : 9 Despawn Timer : 0.8s

When the projectile is destroyed or despawned, it will summon multiple projectiles at once that will shoot out in all directions Summoned Projectiles : Damage : 10 Velocity : 15 Despawn Timer : 1s

Mobile Blaster :

The new Mobile Blaster merges the basic moving enemy, and the basic blaster enemy, and merges them into one! Creating a new dangerous threat! Health : 15 Maximum iFrames : 0.7s Time to Lock on : 1.2s Time to Unlock : 2s Time between attacks : 1.2s Detection Range : 6m Movement Speed : 5 Move Timer : 1.5s Points Rewarded : 10 Projectile : Damage : 10 Velocity : 17 Despawn Timer : 1s



Changes

System :

Changed how the game handles loading levels (.unity files -> .json files)

Checkpoints : Upon activating the player will now be healed for 10 health



Levels :

Removed extra levels

Enemies :

Basic Moving Enemy : Standardized move timer : 1s to 3s -> 1.5s Decreased movement speed : 5.5 -> 5 All enemies will now check for walls and cliffs regardless of their settings Increased distance of wall check : .2 -> .25

Blaster : Projectile Damage : 15 -> 10 Projectile Velocity : 15 -> 17 Time between attacks : 1.3s -> 1.2s



Player :

Wall Jump : No longer requires a jump remaining to use. Adjusted behavior



Bug Fixes