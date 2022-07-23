v1.5.87: Niche tweaks

1.5.87 brings balance tweaks to a variety of rather niche and rarely-used abilities, ship equipment, and accessories. In addition, there are some minor economy changes and some of the rarer bugs are fixed.

BALANCE

Krakenslayer's 'Static' base damage increased by +1

Ravager's 'Destroy' max rank increased from 3 -> 4, early XP costs reduced

Anti-Boarding Net boarding duration reduction increased from 25% -> 30%

Absorbent Mesh damage reduction increased from 20% -> 30%

Thaw Ring now also halves Wet duration

Sharp Ring now also halves Disable duration

Lil' Buster power increased from 9 -> 10

Reduced minimum Market Rate from 50% -> 20%

Increased base daily $ earned per vendor in player port from 6 -> 9

Increased Salvage job reward base from 1500 -> 1800

FIXES

Fixed possible slope setup that causes infinite fall loop in one of the Ahlvarza set pieces

Fixed Critical Destroy not gaining extra range from ranks in Destroy

Fixed info tooltips not showing during Formation phase

Fixed non-combatants joining combat as unstoppable gods if settings are altered during combat

Added extra null checks to hoverAction_showTiles

Fixed roof screen darken effect being slower in large zones

Minor optimization of procgen zone creation

Fixed rare crash when interacting with a fleet with corrupted fleet data

MODDING