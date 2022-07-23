v1.5.87: Niche tweaks

1.5.87 brings balance tweaks to a variety of rather niche and rarely-used abilities, ship equipment, and accessories. In addition, there are some minor economy changes and some of the rarer bugs are fixed.
BALANCE
- Krakenslayer's 'Static' base damage increased by +1
- Ravager's 'Destroy' max rank increased from 3 -> 4, early XP costs reduced
- Anti-Boarding Net boarding duration reduction increased from 25% -> 30%
- Absorbent Mesh damage reduction increased from 20% -> 30%
- Thaw Ring now also halves Wet duration
- Sharp Ring now also halves Disable duration
- Lil' Buster power increased from 9 -> 10
- Reduced minimum Market Rate from 50% -> 20%
- Increased base daily $ earned per vendor in player port from 6 -> 9
- Increased Salvage job reward base from 1500 -> 1800
FIXES
- Fixed possible slope setup that causes infinite fall loop in one of the Ahlvarza set pieces
- Fixed Critical Destroy not gaining extra range from ranks in Destroy
- Fixed info tooltips not showing during Formation phase
- Fixed non-combatants joining combat as unstoppable gods if settings are altered during combat
- Added extra null checks to hoverAction_showTiles
- Fixed roof screen darken effect being slower in large zones
- Minor optimization of procgen zone creation
- Fixed rare crash when interacting with a fleet with corrupted fleet data
MODDING
- Added formula prefixes 'lessThan', 'moreThan', 'is', 'isNot' (Example: moreThan:5:c:PhysAtk)
- Added formula prefixes 'abs', 'floor', 'not' (Example: not:t:regen)
- Added formula prefix 'swapCasterTarget' (Example: swapCasterTarget:m:tLastDmgHealed)
- FXData and drawOrderFX now support cloneFrom
- ElementReaction now accepts "actorValue" in addition to "actorValues"
- DialogOption now accepts "fReq" in addition to "formulaReq"
- Prevented crash if a mod that adds a sea monster encounter is uninstalled
- Added gIsGreaterThan, cIsMoreThan, and tIsMoreThan as aliases for existing formulas
