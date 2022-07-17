V.0.1.24 - DLSS + Localization + Hotfix!

Known issue character will not show on main menu properly.
-Added basic language support for french , spanish , russian , german , hindi , chinese , japanesse , korean , italian , portugues , polish , and arabic.
-Added ability for players to be able to turn DLSS if they have an RTX nvidia card.
-Added ability for players with DLSS turned on to be able to pick its effects from performant to quality.
-Added ability for players to chose between dx11, dx12 or vulkan on game start up.
-Added more performance tweaks.
-Added more visuals for higher end pcs.
-Added ability for bow/crossbow players to run over their arrows and auto add to arrow slot if its same arrow type.
-Added ability for bow/crossbow players to be able to stack things directly in arrow slot instead of pulling both to inventory to add.
-Added torch crafting to weapon bench so it doesn't have to be just made in character player.
-Added oiled torch which lasts longer than standard torch and can see further in t2 weapon bench.
-Added magic torch which lasts longer than oiled torch and can see further in t3 weapon bench.
-Fixed when logging in having to toggle your guild rep on and off. (Hopefully)
-Fixed issues that were reported on decoration items.
-Tweaked flint from 3-9 per rock to 3-6 per rock.
-Tweaked defensive gate to stand out more.
-Tweaked starter staff text to let players know it can't use ammo only shrine staffs can.
-Tweaked recall ability to try and fix a unique bug where it doesn't teleport some players.
