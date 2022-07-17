V.0.1.24 - DLSS + Localization + Hotfix!

Known issue character will not show on main menu properly.

-Added basic language support for french , spanish , russian , german , hindi , chinese , japanesse , korean , italian , portugues , polish , and arabic.

-Added ability for players to be able to turn DLSS if they have an RTX nvidia card.

-Added ability for players with DLSS turned on to be able to pick its effects from performant to quality.

-Added ability for players to chose between dx11, dx12 or vulkan on game start up.

-Added more performance tweaks.

-Added more visuals for higher end pcs.

-Added ability for bow/crossbow players to run over their arrows and auto add to arrow slot if its same arrow type.

-Added ability for bow/crossbow players to be able to stack things directly in arrow slot instead of pulling both to inventory to add.

-Added torch crafting to weapon bench so it doesn't have to be just made in character player.

-Added oiled torch which lasts longer than standard torch and can see further in t2 weapon bench.

-Added magic torch which lasts longer than oiled torch and can see further in t3 weapon bench.

-Fixed when logging in having to toggle your guild rep on and off. (Hopefully)

-Fixed issues that were reported on decoration items.

-Tweaked flint from 3-9 per rock to 3-6 per rock.

-Tweaked defensive gate to stand out more.

-Tweaked starter staff text to let players know it can't use ammo only shrine staffs can.

-Tweaked recall ability to try and fix a unique bug where it doesn't teleport some players.