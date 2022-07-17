 Skip to content

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Playtest update for 17 July 2022

Continuted to update and add features

Build 9138055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Continued to implement updates to support the research system.

Added adjustments in support of feedback given on Discord channel. Not everything has been adjusted yet. Still, lots of tweaking needed.

