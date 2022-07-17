V0.42.2.1 on Nightly

Changes:

Added more options for the item get notifications.

Notifications now reach the player in 0.35 seconds regardless of distance after they start moving towards it. The previous behaviour is available as a option.

Changed the textures used for the map.

Removed water reflections.

Cooked foods now feed an extra equal to it's score (0 score = normal, 50 score = 150% of normal, 100 score = 200% of normal)

Added help for the tools.

Added help for the building system.

Bugfixes:

Item notifications no longer block raycasting.

Continuous sound effects like swiming or watering are now stopped when loading.

Fixed the particle effect for fully watering a tile not showing on some situations.

Fixed a nullpointer in the building scene.

Fixed a bunch of assorted null pointers.