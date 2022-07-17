New Low Level Items and Fixes

IMPROVEMENTS
Reworked synchronization logic and improved server performance.
FIXES
Not being able to be promoted in The Marines organization.
A kicked player from a pirate crew still appearing in the alliance.
CONTENT
Added a basic blowgun. a weapon that will help new players farm in Hajiwari!
Made the throwing knife a lower level weapon available in Hajiwari.
Added an advanced throwing knife in Rhum Island.
There is a pop up that appears everytime a player reach a new milestone (5-10-15-20) to inform the player what he unlocked.
