Pirate Souls update for 17 July 2022

New Low Level Items and Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9138000 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPROVEMENTS
Reworked synchronization logic and improved server performance.

FIXES
Not being able to be promoted in The Marines organization.
A kicked player from a pirate crew still appearing in the alliance.

CONTENT
Added a basic blowgun. a weapon that will help new players farm in Hajiwari!
Made the throwing knife a lower level weapon available in Hajiwari.
Added an advanced throwing knife in Rhum Island.
There is a pop up that appears everytime a player reach a new milestone (5-10-15-20) to inform the player what he unlocked.

