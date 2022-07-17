"Chapter 3" Update - 07/17/22

"Chapter 3" game update:

Continuation of the storyline on new locations

New characters

New types of weapons: assault rifle and grenades

New type of transport: motorcycle

Major fixes:

Added ragdoll physics (temporarily not connected to the game)

Enemies now reload weapons

Enemies more effectively hit the player

Fixed shot muzzle of enemy weapons

When enemies wounded you can see blood decals dropped from them

Fixed bug with non-hide menu buttons at low resolution in windowed mode

Opened notes can now be closed when playing with a controller

Improved navigation through individual menus

Redesigned interiors on some levels

Fixed bugs with the level transitions using the bus

Fixed flickering of the tunnel at the level "Old District - Canals"

Bullet holes decals stay on objects longer

Saved games now correctly display level name

Minor changes in the configuration files

Skipping first levels and starting game in Chapter 2 (for those who have repeatedly started the game again during testing):

Press "New Game" in main menu to start a new game session, watch/skip start movie and wait to load the intro level. Skip the tutorial slides and then open console by pressing ~ or TAB and type command: map skip1

Skip second chapter to start Chapter 3:

Same as with Chapter 2 (delete saved games from /Saves, press "New Game" in menu, etc) but needs some extra actions.

Wait to load Shopping District level then open console again and type:

map skip2

Any problems you find, please report in the feedback thread, in our community discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1807590/discussions/0/3198118671848886939/