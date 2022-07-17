 Skip to content

SALVATIONLAND update for 17 July 2022

"Chapter 3" Update - 07/17/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9137985

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"Chapter 3" game update:

  • Continuation of the storyline on new locations
  • New characters
  • New types of weapons: assault rifle and grenades
  • New type of transport: motorcycle

Major fixes:

  • Added ragdoll physics (temporarily not connected to the game)
  • Enemies now reload weapons
  • Enemies more effectively hit the player
  • Fixed shot muzzle of enemy weapons
  • When enemies wounded you can see blood decals dropped from them
  • Fixed bug with non-hide menu buttons at low resolution in windowed mode
  • Opened notes can now be closed when playing with a controller
  • Improved navigation through individual menus
  • Redesigned interiors on some levels
  • Fixed bugs with the level transitions using the bus
  • Fixed flickering of the tunnel at the level "Old District - Canals"
  • Bullet holes decals stay on objects longer
  • Saved games now correctly display level name
  • Minor changes in the configuration files

Skipping first levels and starting game in Chapter 2 (for those who have repeatedly started the game again during testing):

Press "New Game" in main menu to start a new game session, watch/skip start movie and wait to load the intro level. Skip the tutorial slides and then open console by pressing ~ or TAB and type command: map skip1

Skip second chapter to start Chapter 3:

Same as with Chapter 2 (delete saved games from /Saves, press "New Game" in menu, etc) but needs some extra actions.
Wait to load Shopping District level then open console again and type:
map skip2

Any problems you find, please report in the feedback thread, in our community discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1807590/discussions/0/3198118671848886939/

