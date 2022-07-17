"Chapter 3" Update - 07/17/22

"Chapter 3" game update:
- Continuation of the storyline on new locations
- New characters
- New types of weapons: assault rifle and grenades
- New type of transport: motorcycle
Major fixes:
- Added ragdoll physics (temporarily not connected to the game)
- Enemies now reload weapons
- Enemies more effectively hit the player
- Fixed shot muzzle of enemy weapons
- When enemies wounded you can see blood decals dropped from them
- Fixed bug with non-hide menu buttons at low resolution in windowed mode
- Opened notes can now be closed when playing with a controller
- Improved navigation through individual menus
- Redesigned interiors on some levels
- Fixed bugs with the level transitions using the bus
- Fixed flickering of the tunnel at the level "Old District - Canals"
- Bullet holes decals stay on objects longer
- Saved games now correctly display level name
- Minor changes in the configuration files
Skipping first levels and starting game in Chapter 2 (for those who have repeatedly started the game again during testing):
Press "New Game" in main menu to start a new game session, watch/skip start movie and wait to load the intro level. Skip the tutorial slides and then open console by pressing ~ or TAB and type command: map skip1
Skip second chapter to start Chapter 3:
Same as with Chapter 2 (delete saved games from /Saves, press "New Game" in menu, etc) but needs some extra actions.
Wait to load Shopping District level then open console again and type:
map skip2
Any problems you find, please report in the feedback thread, in our community discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1807590/discussions/0/3198118671848886939/
Changed files in this update